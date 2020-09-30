UrduPoint.com
Farmers Can Earn Rs 200,000 Per Acre Of Sugarcane: Director Agri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Director agriculture extension Dera Ghazi Khan Shahid Hussain on Wednesday said that farmers can earn Rs 200,000 from an acre of sugarcane field, following the instructions of agriculture experts

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Director agriculture extension Dera Ghazi Khan Shahid Hussain on Wednesday said that farmers can earn Rs 200,000 from an acre of sugarcane field, following the instructions of agriculture experts.

In a meeting with agriculture officials of district Muzaffargarh, Shahid said that farmers should sow sugarcane on ridges with deep furrows on both sides pleading that ridge and furrow technique will help them save water by 50 per cent and obtain a handsome yield.

Shahid Hussain disclosed that Punjab government was planning a sugarcane production contest and advised farmers to be prepared for participation in it.

Deputy director agriculture extension Dr. Shoukat Ali Abid, assistant director Tahir Mahmood and agriculture officer Rana Suhail briefing the director said that farmers who cultivate sugarcane on five acre or above were entitled to join the contest. They said that first three position holders would get cash prizes.

They advised farmers to sow only registered varieties of wheat seed to get maximum production adding that it will alsohelp keep the wheat market stable.

