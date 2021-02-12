UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Can Get Friendly Pests Free From Bio Labs To Counter Aphid Attack On Wheat, Says Secretary Agriculture

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Farmers can get friendly pests free from bio labs to counter Aphid attack on wheat, says secretary agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :South Punjab secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel said on Friday that Aphid attack on wheat crop was likely due to prevailing weather conditions and advised farmers to adopt integrated approach to counter the threat including friendly pests which they can get free from government biological laboratories.

In a statement issued here, Saqib said that farmers should inspect their crops regularly and in case of finding the pest they should lightly jolt the plant by some string to make Aphid fall down.

He said that Aphid attacks in the form of groups. He said that weeds also serve as habitat for Aphid and urged farmers to remove weeds.

Moreover, farmers can also apply water shower on plants by power sprayer to remove Aphid.

Saqib Ali Ateel said that farmers can leave crop friendly pests including lady bird, betel, Chryspoa, Surfed fly, spider, and parasite pests in the field to kill Aphid.

He disclosed that government biological laboratories in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and Vehari were nurturing friendly pests which were being provided to farmers free.

He advised farmers to lessen pesticides application adding that wheat was a food crop and must not have pesticide residue. Pesticide should be applied only when it becomes unavoidable.

He advocated farmers to benefit from government biological laboratories to get free friendly peata for biological control of pest attack.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Punjab Water Agriculture Muzaffargarh Vehari Saqib Ali From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

15 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

31 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

46 minutes ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

58 minutes ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.