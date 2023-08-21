Farmers can increase income by cultivating mixed crops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts said that the farmers could increase their income by cultivating more than two crops (mixed crops) at a time in their fields.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that fertile land, irrigation water, close-distance from field to farm, communication resources and labour were the prerequisite elements for cultivating mixed crops.

He said that increasing income through cultivating mixed crops in the fields was the need of the hour andfarmers could cultivate mustard, canola, grains, potato, onion, tomato, garlic, radish, carrots and fenugreek leaf in sugarcane crops easily.

Eliminating of weeds was also easy by cultivating mixed crops in sugarcane fields, he added.