Open Menu

Farmers Can Increase Income By Cultivating Mixed Crops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Farmers can increase income by cultivating mixed crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts said that the farmers could increase their income by cultivating more than two crops (mixed crops) at a time in their fields.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that fertile land, irrigation water, close-distance from field to farm, communication resources and labour were the prerequisite elements for cultivating mixed crops.

He said that increasing income through cultivating mixed crops in the fields was the need of the hour andfarmers could cultivate mustard, canola, grains, potato, onion, tomato, garlic, radish, carrots and fenugreek leaf in sugarcane crops easily.

Eliminating of weeds was also easy by cultivating mixed crops in sugarcane fields, he added.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture From Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

18 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

18 minutes ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

27 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

36 minutes ago
 Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

1 hour ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

1 hour ago
President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

2 hours ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

2 hours ago
 Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought t ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan