Farmers Complain Undue Hike In Boats Fare

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Farmers voiced concerns over undue hike in fare of boat at Kundai area of Alipur tehsil, Muzaffargarh district.

Farmers namely Fareed, Allah Rakha, Ghulam Muhammad and others talking to APP stated that they had to go look after their crops, located in river Indus belt on daily basis.

For this purpose, they used boats to cross river Indus.

Recently, the boats operators made significant increase in fare, from Rs30 to Rs100.

They stated that it was very difficult for them to pay undue fare.

They demanded of district administration to take notice of the situation and ensure recommended fares only. They also appealed to the government to run state-owned boats in the area as it would surely facilitate them.

