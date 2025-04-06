Open Menu

Farmers Consider Ongoing Fiscal As Worst Performing Year In 2 Decades

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Farmers consider ongoing fiscal as worst performing year in 2 decades

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Abadgar board, an organization lobbying for farmers' rights, has noted with deep concern that the fiscal 2024-25 is going to be the worst performing year for the agriculture sector in more than 2 decades.

According to a press statement, a meeting of the SAB, chaired by its President Mahmood Nawaz Shah here on Sunday, observed that the production of cotton, maize, paddy, sugarcane and wheat were set to record a lower production in the ongoing year.

The farmers pointed out that the main reason for that decline was climate change in the form of high temperatures, excessive rainfall and drought cycles as well as complexity and severity of pests and diseases.

They added that climate change was consequently enhancing the cost of production, as more crop protection measures were required in addition to greater use of tractors and excessive water.

"This means that the cost of production is increasing but the yield is reducing," Shah underlined.

He contended that the farmers were confronted with the environmental issues at a time when the crop prices were constantly dropping and the growers were finding it hard to recover their crop investments.

He said such a situation was translating into major losses to the agriculture sector.

Other irritants which the sector was coping with included lack of agriculture credit, adulterated pesticides, inferior seeds and a lack of extension services.

The meeting recommended to the government to open markets for the commodities; lift export ban on major crops; introduce new seeds through private sector but under strict regulation; targeted and accountable research and development and crop insurance to face climate change.

The agriculturists also demanded supply of electricity in rural areas for at least 20 hours a day from the existing 8 to 12 hours and targeted subsidies for capital expenditures to counter climate change.

The meeting further proposed that the Federal and provincial governments need to take stock of last year, broaden the base of consultation to include stakeholders and devise a way forward for the agriculture sector.

Dr Bashir Nizamani, Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani, Mohammed Taha Memon, Malook Nizamni, Ahsan Arbab, Mustafa Nawaz Shah, Adeel Qazi, Sarmad Nizamani, Murad Ali Shah, and other growers attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

2 hours ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

2 hours ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

2 hours ago
 MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

2 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for construction of bridges co ..

RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..

2 hours ago
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launche ..

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

4 hours ago
 FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary coope ..

FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event w ..

AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

5 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

5 hours ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan