Farmers consider ongoing fiscal as worst performing year in 2 decades

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Abadgar board, an organization lobbying for farmers' rights, has noted with deep concern that the fiscal 2024-25 is going to be the worst performing year for the agriculture sector in more than 2 decades.

According to a press statement, a meeting of the SAB, chaired by its President Mahmood Nawaz Shah here on Sunday, observed that the production of cotton, maize, paddy, sugarcane and wheat were set to record a lower production in the ongoing year.

The farmers pointed out that the main reason for that decline was climate change in the form of high temperatures, excessive rainfall and drought cycles as well as complexity and severity of pests and diseases.

They added that climate change was consequently enhancing the cost of production, as more crop protection measures were required in addition to greater use of tractors and excessive water.

"This means that the cost of production is increasing but the yield is reducing," Shah underlined.

He contended that the farmers were confronted with the environmental issues at a time when the crop prices were constantly dropping and the growers were finding it hard to recover their crop investments.

He said such a situation was translating into major losses to the agriculture sector.

Other irritants which the sector was coping with included lack of agriculture credit, adulterated pesticides, inferior seeds and a lack of extension services.

The meeting recommended to the government to open markets for the commodities; lift export ban on major crops; introduce new seeds through private sector but under strict regulation; targeted and accountable research and development and crop insurance to face climate change.

The agriculturists also demanded supply of electricity in rural areas for at least 20 hours a day from the existing 8 to 12 hours and targeted subsidies for capital expenditures to counter climate change.

The meeting further proposed that the Federal and provincial governments need to take stock of last year, broaden the base of consultation to include stakeholders and devise a way forward for the agriculture sector.

Dr Bashir Nizamani, Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani, Mohammed Taha Memon, Malook Nizamni, Ahsan Arbab, Mustafa Nawaz Shah, Adeel Qazi, Sarmad Nizamani, Murad Ali Shah, and other growers attended the meeting.