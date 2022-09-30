UrduPoint.com

Farmers Continue Sit-in In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Farmers continue sit-in in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The protesting farmers, under the umbrella of Kissan Ittehad, continued sit-in at the edge of Islamabad Red Zone (Blue Area) on Thursday for fulfillment of their demands.

During the second day of sit-in, heavy traffic jams were witnessed on Express Road and adjacent highways. The farmers were demanding the restoration of the previous tube well electricity tariff of Rs 5.3 per unit and abolishing all taxes and adjustments.

The representatives of Kissan Ittehad said protest would continue till the fulfillment of their demands, warning of staging a sit-in at D-Chowk.

However, police said the farmers would not be allowed to enter the Red Zone. Sources said negotiations were underway between farmers and administration, expressing hope that a settlement between the two would be reached soon.

A day earlier, farmers staged a sit-in at Blue Area when they were barred from gathering up before the Parliament House.

Sources further said protestors of the Kissan Ittehad had agreed to the local administration that they would stage a sit-in at F-9 Park, however, after leaving Faizabad, they insisted on moving towards Parliament House and later blocked Blue Area.

Related Topics

Islamabad Protest Police Electricity Parliament Red Zone Road Traffic Faizabad All From

Recent Stories

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

23 minutes ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

24 minutes ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

24 minutes ago
 US Senate Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown ..

US Senate Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, Authorize $12.4Bln in New Uk ..

24 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention to Need to Implement ..

Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention to Need to Implement 'Food Deal' - Kremlin

24 minutes ago
 Govt to conduct general elections after completion ..

Govt to conduct general elections after completion of relief, rehabilitation wor ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.