Farmers continue sit-in in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The protesting farmers, under the umbrella of Kissan Ittehad, continued sit-in at the edge of Islamabad Red Zone (Blue Area) on Thursday for fulfillment of their demands.

During the second day of sit-in, heavy traffic jams were witnessed on Express Road and adjacent highways. The farmers were demanding the restoration of the previous tube well electricity tariff of Rs 5.3 per unit and abolishing all taxes and adjustments.

The representatives of Kissan Ittehad said protest would continue till the fulfillment of their demands, warning of staging a sit-in at D-Chowk.

However, police said the farmers would not be allowed to enter the Red Zone. Sources said negotiations were underway between farmers and administration, expressing hope that a settlement between the two would be reached soon.

A day earlier, farmers staged a sit-in at Blue Area when they were barred from gathering up before the Parliament House.

Sources further said protestors of the Kissan Ittehad had agreed to the local administration that they would stage a sit-in at F-9 Park, however, after leaving Faizabad, they insisted on moving towards Parliament House and later blocked Blue Area.