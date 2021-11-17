UrduPoint.com

Farmers' Convention Held

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:29 PM

Farmers' convention held

Increase in per acre production of wheat is imperative to realize the dream of food self-sufficiency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Increase in per acre production of wheat is imperative to realize the dream of food self-sufficiency.

This was stated by University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing a farmers' convention held in Government High school No.1 Shahkot in connection with the Punjab government's ongoing wheat sowing campaign.

He said that progressive farmers were getting wheat yields of up to 80 maunds per acre, while our average wheat production was limited to 31 maunds. He said timely sowing, balanced use of fertilizers, drill sowing, eradication of weeds and other methods would increase productivity. He said that the country was losing 15 percent of production during harvesting through outdated combine harvester. Therefore, it should be repaired or replaced with sophisticated harvesting machines to boost up the production.

He said that in China, thousands of the students had been sent in the agricultural fields to get practical experience. He said that UAF in collaboration with Agriculture Extension Department Punjab has sent as many as 22,000 students in the farmers' fields in five divisions of the province to equip the farming community with latest wheat production techniques. He said that under the wheat campaign, Punjab government was committed to boost up production by 10 percent.

Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Anas Sarwar said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of our economy and the poverty alleviation was directly linked with the sector.

He said that wheat campaign will bring tangible results. He said that under the nine-day wheat campaign, three days road show, four days training of farmers, smart farmer gathering and grand rally were being organized.

Director Extension, Lahore Dr. Sher Muhammad Sharawat said that government was committed to promote agriculture sector which is backbone of our economy. He said that implementation of agriculture experts recommendation should be ensured by the farming community to increase the desired level of increase in wheat. Principal Officer PRP UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said the university in collaboration with agriculture extension department has launched wheat campaign on the directive of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi and Secretary Agriculture Asad Rehman Gilani. He said that Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan is personally monitoring the all the campaign for achieving desired results.

Chairman Department of Sociology Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan said that modern agriculture practices are imperative to meet the demand of ever increasing population. He said that UAF was making all possible measures for the development of the agriculture sector. He stressed upon the need to shun the broadcasting method of sowing and promote drill sowing. Principal School Zulfiqar Ali, Director Farm Dr Haroon Zaman also addressed the convention.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab China Agriculture Road All Government Wheat University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

MVE's fitness certificate, PSV license mandatory f ..

MVE's fitness certificate, PSV license mandatory for school vehicles: Transport ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Sri Lanka produce documentary "Gandhara" ..

Pakistan, Sri Lanka produce documentary "Gandhara"

9 minutes ago
 Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rub ..

Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rublev

9 minutes ago
 US, Australia Explore Investments in Critical Mine ..

US, Australia Explore Investments in Critical Mineral Production - Commerce Depa ..

9 minutes ago
 Arms stolen from police check post recovered

Arms stolen from police check post recovered

9 minutes ago
 UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.