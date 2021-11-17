Increase in per acre production of wheat is imperative to realize the dream of food self-sufficiency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Increase in per acre production of wheat is imperative to realize the dream of food self-sufficiency.

This was stated by University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing a farmers' convention held in Government High school No.1 Shahkot in connection with the Punjab government's ongoing wheat sowing campaign.

He said that progressive farmers were getting wheat yields of up to 80 maunds per acre, while our average wheat production was limited to 31 maunds. He said timely sowing, balanced use of fertilizers, drill sowing, eradication of weeds and other methods would increase productivity. He said that the country was losing 15 percent of production during harvesting through outdated combine harvester. Therefore, it should be repaired or replaced with sophisticated harvesting machines to boost up the production.

He said that in China, thousands of the students had been sent in the agricultural fields to get practical experience. He said that UAF in collaboration with Agriculture Extension Department Punjab has sent as many as 22,000 students in the farmers' fields in five divisions of the province to equip the farming community with latest wheat production techniques. He said that under the wheat campaign, Punjab government was committed to boost up production by 10 percent.

Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Anas Sarwar said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of our economy and the poverty alleviation was directly linked with the sector.

He said that wheat campaign will bring tangible results. He said that under the nine-day wheat campaign, three days road show, four days training of farmers, smart farmer gathering and grand rally were being organized.

Director Extension, Lahore Dr. Sher Muhammad Sharawat said that government was committed to promote agriculture sector which is backbone of our economy. He said that implementation of agriculture experts recommendation should be ensured by the farming community to increase the desired level of increase in wheat. Principal Officer PRP UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said the university in collaboration with agriculture extension department has launched wheat campaign on the directive of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi and Secretary Agriculture Asad Rehman Gilani. He said that Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan is personally monitoring the all the campaign for achieving desired results.

Chairman Department of Sociology Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan said that modern agriculture practices are imperative to meet the demand of ever increasing population. He said that UAF was making all possible measures for the development of the agriculture sector. He stressed upon the need to shun the broadcasting method of sowing and promote drill sowing. Principal School Zulfiqar Ali, Director Farm Dr Haroon Zaman also addressed the convention.