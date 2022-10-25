Farmers cultivating grams crop on 15 lac acres land in division

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The agriculture department said that grams crop would be cultivated on 15 lacs acres land across the division.

Director Agriculture Muhammad Shahid while talking to APP here on Tuesday said that the department distributed 600 seed bags among farmers on subsidized rate.

He said that 80% grams cultivation process was been completed across the division.

He urged to use approved varieties of gram seeds i.e Blixer 2000, Punjab 2008, Vanhr 2000, Buttle 98, Thal 2006,CM 98,Bhakker 2011 and Kabli varieties were CM 2008,Noor 2009 and 2013.

He further informed that an institution in Bhakker was working on gram crop research named (AZRI), Arid Zoon Research Institute and farmers were getting best tips relating to their crops.

He concluded that AZRI was researching to find the new and modern ways of cultivation grams and increased the per acre yield.