HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The farmer’s day was celebrated at the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam on Thursday.

Member (Science), Sitara-Imtiaz, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Masood Iqbal graced the occasion as a Chief guest. While Director General Agriculture and Production , (PAEC) Zahid Mushtaq, Director Agriculture Mazharuddin Keeriyo, Director General Agriculture Extension Munir Jumani, President Sindh Abadgar board Syed Nadeem Shah and Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr.Altaf Siyal also participated in the event.

In his welcome address, PoP, CS Director Nuclear Institute of Agriculture Tando Jam Dr. Mehboob Ali Siyal said that purpose of organizing this session was to educate farmers with the latest methodology of cultivation, best usage of water and presenting proposals and adopting latest measures to gain lucrative output of their crops.

Member ( Science) , Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan Atomic energy Commision, Dr. Masooq Iqbal has said that Farmers and agricultural scientists are united to interact regarding uplift of agriculture and I lauds their efforts.

He said that as far as matter of Pakistan Atomic energy commission (PAEC) is concerned it provides 35% electricity in power sector which is equal to 75% power provided into national grid. besides this 19 cancer hospitals are also working in country and providing humble services for the cure of cancer diseases.

He said that Nuclear Institute was established in 1963 and Inagurated by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto after than three more Atomic research centers were also established in Pubjab and Kyber Pakhtunnkwa respectively.

Progressive farmer Raza Muhammad Memon gave a presentation on crop production and causes of reduction in production of Sugar cane.

He also communicated various kinds of diseases caused by multiple insects and precautionary measures to prevent crops from their harms.

Another grower Nizam udin Memon said that for better yield, the best land was essential and farmers should pay attention to their land and seed so that they could gain momentum.