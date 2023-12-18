Open Menu

Farmers' Day Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 06:42 PM

The "5th Farmers' Day" was marked across the country on Monday with the aim to improve the economic conditions of the farming community and highlighting the issues being faced by them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The "5th Farmers' Day" was marked across the country on Monday with the aim to improve the economic conditions of the farming community and highlighting the issues being faced by them.

"Sarsabz Fertilizer" had started celebrating first "Farmers' Day on December 18, 2019 and since then this Day is being observed every year.

Fatima Fertilizer has paid tribute to the growers on "Farmer's Day", describing them as heroes who can bring the country

out of economic difficulties.

The newspapers have also published special supplements on Farmer's Day and highlighted the importance of farmers

in Pakistan's economy.

