Farmers' Day Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Farmers' Day was organized by the Department of Agriculture (Plant Protection) in Jhulki, Sialkot.
Director Agriculture Pest Warning and Quality Control Pesticides Dr. Maqsood Ahmed addressed the participants.
He said that paddy is the most important and cash crop of the country, especially Sialkot and farmers should cultivate varieties approved by the government to get better yield so that Pakistani rice can be exported and foreign exchange earned.
He said that before cultivating paddy seed, pesticide must be used so that paddy is protected from diseases and pests.
He said that paddy seedings should not be cultivated before May 20, as it reduces the risk of pest and disease attacks on the paddy and healthy paddy is produced.
He said that farmers should use fertilizers recommended by the Agriculture Department, pay only as per the rates fixed by the district administration while purchasing fertilizers, and contact the Agriculture Department office in case of overpricing. Other agricultural officers also addressed the Farmers' Day and answered questions of the farmers.
