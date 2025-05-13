Open Menu

Farmers' Day Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Farmers' Day observed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Farmers' Day was organized by the Department of Agriculture (Plant Protection) in Jhulki, Sialkot.

Director Agriculture Pest Warning and Quality Control Pesticides Dr. Maqsood Ahmed addressed the participants.

He said that paddy is the most important and cash crop of the country, especially Sialkot and farmers should cultivate varieties approved by the government to get better yield so that Pakistani rice can be exported and foreign exchange earned.

He said that before cultivating paddy seed, pesticide must be used so that paddy is protected from diseases and pests.

He said that paddy seedings should not be cultivated before May 20, as it reduces the risk of pest and disease attacks on the paddy and healthy paddy is produced.

He said that farmers should use fertilizers recommended by the Agriculture Department, pay only as per the rates fixed by the district administration while purchasing fertilizers, and contact the Agriculture Department office in case of overpricing. Other agricultural officers also addressed the Farmers' Day and answered questions of the farmers.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

3 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

3 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

3 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

3 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

16 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

17 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

17 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan