Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Farmers' Day was organised at Sarankay, tehsil Sambarial, under the the Department of Agriculture Extension here on Monday.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Dr Sajjad Mehmood and Assistant Director Rana Muhammad Saleem addressed the participants.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Dr Sajjad Mahmood said that paddy was the most important crop of the country, especially Sialkot.

He said farmer brothers should cultivate varieties approved by the government to get better yield.

The deputy director urged farmers that before cultivating paddy, seeds must be put to a chemical process so that the crop is protected from diseases and pests. He said that farmers should use fertilizers, recommended by the Department of Agriculture.

He said in case of overcharging in purchase of fertilisers, farmer might contact the office of the Department of Agriculture.