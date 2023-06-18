Farmers Day organised in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of the Department of Agriculture (Extension), the Farmers Day was organised at a marriage hall in Daska regarding cultivation of paddy.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Faisal Ahmed was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) Dr Irshad Ahmed, Senior Research Scientist Dr. Muhammad Tahir Awan, Dr. Arshad Makhdoom, representative of Fauji Fertilizer Dr.

Tahir Naeem and other experts addressed farmers.

They informed the participants about modern research, proportionate use of fertilizers, pesticides, necessary steps regarding weed control to achieve better production of paddy.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Faisal Ahmed made recommendations on smog control. He said rice was the main agricultural product of Daska tehsil, and farmers should make full use of modern technology and research so that crop production could be increased.