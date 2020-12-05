UrduPoint.com
Farmers Decry Sindh Govt For Not Subsidizing Wheat Seed

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:29 PM

The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad,a farmers lobbying group, has decried that the Sindh Government is not subsidizing the wheat seed unlike the federal and Punjab governments which were also providing subsidy on DAP fertilizer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad,a farmers lobbying group, has decried that the Sindh Government is not subsidizing the wheat seed unlike the Federal and Punjab governments which were also providing subsidy on DAP fertilizer.

Nawab Zubair Talpur, Ittehad's President who chaired a meeting at the organization's office here Saturday, urged the federal government to extend the subsidy in question to the farmers in Sindh.

The meeting praised the government's decision of allowing export of onions saying that the exports would not only help the ailing agricultural economy but would also contribute to foreign exchange earning.

The meeting also reiterated the demand for payment of billions of rupees by the sugar mills to the sugarcane growers who had been awaiting their payments since 2018.

Talpur said in a direct violation of the Sindh High Court's order, many sugar mills still did not provide receipts to the farmers who sell their cane crop to the mills.The meeting requested the Sindh Cane Commissioner to take notice.

The farmers at the meeting refuted the claim of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) that the farmers of Sindh had been unable to supply sugarcane to the mills in the required quantity. Talpur said all the sugar mills in Sindh were receiving supply of sugarcane from the farmers in abundant quantities.

