Farmers Delegation Calls On Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:47 PM

A farmers' delegation led by Provincial Livestock Minister SardarHasnainBahadur Dreshak called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Mondayand discussed various matters of mutual interest

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) A farmers' delegation led by Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Mondayand discussed various matters of mutual interest.Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that the livestock sector has vastpotential adding that its growth would help strengthen the national economy.

The livestockfarmers will be taught about the latest techniques of research and innovation to help them to getmaximum benefits. He maintained that there is a need to promote research and development forgetting maximum production of meat and milk.

The government would promote the livestocksector on modern lines to help the rural population to alleviate poverty. It is sanguine that thelivestock sector is an engine of growth for the development of the national economy, he added.

