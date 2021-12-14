UrduPoint.com

Farmers' Delegation Calls On Punjab Chief Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A five-member delegation of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, led by Central President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, called on Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday and briefed him about the problems facing farmers in the province.

The delegation discussed with the chief secretary the wheat support price, electricity tariff for tube-wells and measures for improvement of agriculture.

The chief secretary said that all possible steps would be taken to solve problems of farmers and improve the agricultural sector. He said that the Punjab government would ensure availability of urea fertiliser for the wheat crop at a fixed price and it would safeguard the interests of farmers in any case.

He said that the Federal government would be approached to resolve the issues of farmers that pertain to the federation.

The delegation welcomed the efforts of the government for solving problems of growers, besides proposing to set up a think-tank comprising agronomists for betterment of the agriculture sector.

Khalid Mehmood Khokhar said that the production cost of crops had increased manifold, saying that increase in support price of wheat and provision of electricity for tube-wells at less rates were necessary.

The delegation included Chaudhry Hassan Akram, Afaq Ahmed Tiwana, Rabia Sultan and Sardar Saeed Dogar.

