Farmers delegation meets Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday said the Punjab government would end the illegal cases registered against farmers during the protest against Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to the delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad here at Civil Secretariat, he said the protection of farmers interests was among top priorities of the government.

The delegation led by Central Coordinator Malik Zulfiqar Awan presented major issues of the farmers' community.

The law minister called a meeting on August 25 to review their legality and eliminate the false cases against farmers.

He listened the demands of the delegation and said that work was in full swing on the plan of special markets to sell their produce directly to the consumer.

The Punjab government would recommend to the Federal government to resolve the issues of the farmers related to the federation, he said and added that he would convey the concerns of farmers to the federal government on subsidy given by the government to the agro-pharmaceutical companies while concrete steps were being taken to curb the businessof fake agro-chemicals, he maintained.

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar was also present.