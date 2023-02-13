UrduPoint.com

Farmers Demand Early Operationalizing Of Warren Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Farmers demand early operationalizing of Warren canal

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The farmers demanded of the authorities concerned to operationalise the Warren Canal and its adjacent canals coming out of the Gomal Zam Dam otherwise they would block the Tank-D.I.Khan road at Hathala as a protest.

This was stated by Warren Canal Committee representative Hakeem Sona Khan while talking to media here.

He said if the canals were not operationalised soon, the road will be closed for all kinds of traffic at Hathala on February 16.

He said the Irrigation Department has not yet been able to operationalise the Warren Canal and the adjacent canals coming out of the Gomel Zam Dam, nor could the canals be cleaned.

He said the Irrigation Department should operationalise the canals soon in order to lessen the miseries of flood-hit farmers. Otherwise, he said, their crops would be damaged.

Related Topics

Protest Road Dam Traffic Gomal February Media All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with c ..

2 minutes ago
 MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

1 hour ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

1 hour ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

2 hours ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.