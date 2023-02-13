Farmers demand early operationalizing of Warren canal

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The farmers demanded of the authorities concerned to operationalise the Warren Canal and its adjacent canals coming out of the Gomal Zam Dam otherwise they would block the Tank-D.I.Khan road at Hathala as a protest.

This was stated by Warren Canal Committee representative Hakeem Sona Khan while talking to media here.

He said if the canals were not operationalised soon, the road will be closed for all kinds of traffic at Hathala on February 16.

He said the Irrigation Department has not yet been able to operationalise the Warren Canal and the adjacent canals coming out of the Gomel Zam Dam, nor could the canals be cleaned.

He said the Irrigation Department should operationalise the canals soon in order to lessen the miseries of flood-hit farmers. Otherwise, he said, their crops would be damaged.