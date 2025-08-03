Farmers Demand Opening Vegetable, Fruit Exports
Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB), a farmers' lobbying group, has urged the government to allow free export of all the agricultural commodities, including fruits and vegetables because the growers have been suffering hundreds of billions of rupees in losses due to low crop prices.
A meeting of the SAB, chaired by Mehmood Nawaz Shah at its office here on Sunday also demanded supply of quality seed to counter climate risk.
The farmers asked the authorities to control the prices of inputs to match it with the declining commodity prices and the regional cost of inputs.
They called for provision of efficient agriculture extension service to improve yields.
They said the government should help farmers cut the post harvest losses which amount to around 30 percent and enhance financing to the agriculture sector because the existing allocations did not meet even 50 percent of the demand.
Dr Bashir Nizamani, Syed Nadeem Shah, Mohammed Aslam Mari, Malook Nizamani, Syed Salman Shah, Arbab Ahsan, Dr Ali Reza Mirjat and other office bearers and members of the board attended the meeting.
