Open Menu

Farmers Demand Opening Vegetable, Fruit Exports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Farmers demand opening vegetable, fruit exports

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB), a farmers' lobbying group, has urged the government to allow free export of all the agricultural commodities, including fruits and vegetables because the growers have been suffering hundreds of billions of rupees in losses due to low crop prices.

A meeting of the SAB, chaired by Mehmood Nawaz Shah at its office here on Sunday also demanded supply of quality seed to counter climate risk.

The farmers asked the authorities to control the prices of inputs to match it with the declining commodity prices and the regional cost of inputs.

They called for provision of efficient agriculture extension service to improve yields.

They said the government should help farmers cut the post harvest losses which amount to around 30 percent and enhance financing to the agriculture sector because the existing allocations did not meet even 50 percent of the demand.

Dr Bashir Nizamani, Syed Nadeem Shah, Mohammed Aslam Mari, Malook Nizamani, Syed Salman Shah, Arbab Ahsan, Dr Ali Reza Mirjat and other office bearers and members of the board attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

20 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

21 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

47 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

50 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

50 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan