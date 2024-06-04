Farmers Demand Revoking Of The Decision Of New Taxation
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The tobacco growers have expressed their concerns on new taxation announced in provincial budget and urged the government to revoking of the decision for the sake of saving their livelihood.
Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, Rustam Khan, Member Pakistan Tobbaco board and President Farm Service Center Manshera, said 700 percent increase in taxes will destroy the farming community.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should immediately cancel this tax increase, demanded Rustam Khan.
Various representatives of tobacco growers including Akhtar Zeib, President Tobacco Growers Association, Professor Hameed Rehman, President Bonir Tobacco Association, Shamsher Bacha, Tobacco Growers and President ANP Tehsil Mardan, Iftikhar Khan, Secretary, Farm Service Center Mansehra, Saifur Rehman, General Secretary Tobacco Growers, Mansehra, Anwar Sher, General Secretary Farmers Association Mansehra, Khalil Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf were also present on the occasion.
Tobacco growers said tobacco crop is the only cash crop of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, serving as a source of livelihood for 1.2 million people in the province. While more than 75 thousand farmers are involved in tobacco cultivation, they claimed.
In current budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tax on tobacco has been increased by 700% with the ratio of Rs 6 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.
After this increase, cigarette companies will reduce their demand for the next year and not buy tobacco from farmers, they opined.
Annually 70 billion rupees are added to the tobacco-related economy in Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Banir, Mansehra.
Last year, the demand was submitted to Pakistan Tobacco Board for export of 50 million kg, now the increase in prices will reduce the export and the exporters will not buy tobacco from the farmers.
Increasing the tax on tobacco will badly affect the agriculture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eventually destroy the farmers economically, they warn.
They demanded of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take immediate action revoke this policy.
