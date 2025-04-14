Farmers demand Rs. 3900 wheat support price

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Khokhar, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing wheat crisis and urged the government to fix the wheat support price at Rs. 3900 per 40 kg.

Addressing a press conference at the Multan Press Club, Khalid Khokhar said the wheat issue is not limited to farmers alone, but affects the entire country.

He pointed out that growers were suffering a loss of Rs. 900 per 40 kg, as the current production cost stands at Rs. 3304 per 40 kg, significantly higher than neighborhood, where it is around Rs. 2200.

He emphasized that government intervention was necessary to ensure fair returns to farmers and demanded the removal of unnecessary restrictions from the market.

During the press conference, farmers staged a symbolic protest outside the press club.