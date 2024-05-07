Open Menu

Farmers Demand To Release Water In Canals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Farmers demand to release water in canals

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Farmers appealed to top irrigation authority to take notice of the canals running out of water leading the wheat crops and mango orchards to dry with the passage of time.

The peasants including Liaquat Arain, Nawab Farid Khan, Shehbaz Khan Sherwani, Ghazanfar Bhatti, Saeed Gusora, Rana Usman and several others cultivating mango orchards told APP that the canals running without water might cause zero productivity of mangoes here in current summer season.

They pointed out the two main canals are left without water in Muzaffargarh for the last six months at least.

According to them, a large number of mango plants are risked to potential disease could dry under acute water shortage in increasing summer heat.

And now, they said, the leaves' color started turning to yellow from the greenish outlook.

The overall situation would lead to starve the framers hailing across the region, they said.

Referring the current predictions of the meteorological department, they feared of storms and stormy rains could have substantial effects on crops further in near future.

