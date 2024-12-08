Farmers demand urgent reforms to revitalise agriculture sector

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Khalid Khokhar said on Sunday that country’s agriculture sector, the backbone of the national economy, was facing severe challenges.

Addressing a press conference, he highlighted the struggle of farmers and called for immediate measures to support and help sustain the sector. “Research in agriculture is lagging behind by a century compared to the rest of the world,” Khokhar said, urging the government to allocate a sufficient budget for agricultural research and development.

He proposed transferring research initiatives to agricultural universities for better outcomes. Discussing the plight of small-scale farmers, Khokhar lamented that they are not receiving fair prices for their crops, including sugarcane and wheat. “Farmers are not even compensated for their production costs, which has ripple effects on other crops,” he stated, stressing the need for a fair cost-of-production mechanism.

Khokhar also pointed out the financial burden on farmers due to increased electricity tariffs. “Agricultural electricity rates have surpassed industrial and commercial rates, making farming unsustainable for many,” he explained. The high cost of electricity has already led to thousands of disconnections, adding to the farmers’ woes.

The Kissan Ittehad president underscored the broader social impact of the agricultural crisis, revealing that many children of farmers remain out of school due to financial constraints.

He urged the government to provide relief in electricity bills and prioritize agriculture in policymaking to prevent further decline in the sector.

Calling for collaborative efforts, Khokhar highlighted how neighboring countries like Bangladesh foster dialogue between the government and opposition on agricultural issues. “A similar approach can strengthen Pakistan’s agriculture,” he suggested.

Khokhar also stressed the importance of declaring a “National Agricultural Emergency” to address urgent issues.

He further raised concerns about climate change, describing it as a significant challenge for the sector. “We must adapt to these changes to safeguard our future,” he added, urging policy interventions to mitigate the effects of climate-related disruptions.

The press conference concluded with an appeal for reforms in the taxation system. “While subsidies like the tractor scheme are introduced, they are offset by heavy taxes, which discourages farmers from adopting modern equipment,” he remarked.

Farmers’ associations plan to intensify their efforts if their demands are not addressed, with protests potentially scheduled for February. Khokhar expressed hope for constructive dialogue and swift action to bring much-needed relief to the agricultural community.