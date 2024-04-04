Farmers demands for procurement centers in Larkana range

(@FahadShabbir)

President of Sindh Abadgar Board District Larkana, Advocate Irfan Jatoi said that the wheat crop is ready at this time, but the Sindh government has not established wheat procurement centers in Larkana region.He talked with Media in press club larkana on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) President of Sindh Abadgar board District Larkana, Advocate Irfan Jatoi said that the wheat crop is ready at this time, but the Sindh government has not established wheat procurement centers in Larkana region.He talked with Media in press club larkana on Thursday.

He said that yet no any centers have been set up for purchase, while the Sindh government announced fix price of wheat 4 thousand rupees two months ago and from 20 March of last month established centers in every district of Sindh in this regard issued a notification for farmers and Abadgars. But unfortunately the announcement of the government could not be implemented till now.

He said that the officials of the food department are in contact with unscrupulous traders, who do not want the farmers to do well, that is why they are taking advantage of the compulsion of the farmers of Sindh and are buying wheat at a price of 32 to 33 hundred rupees. Further, local traders can take the official bardana (Begs) from the officials of the food department and sell the same wheat at a higher price, which is killing the farmers and farmers economically,he added

He further said that 70 to 80 percent of peoples in Sindh are related to agriculture, whose happiness and sorrow are also related to agriculture.

Everything used in the crop, including seed bag, petrol, diesel, is expensive for the farmers and farmers, they do not even get good harvest, the small farmers are deprived of their rights, they have nothing to eat. survive

He said that wheat buying centers have been opened in every city of the Punjab province of the country and the farmers and settlers are being provided with irrigation for better harvest, but unfortunately the farmers are being oppressed in Sindh. It goes and is not given again, due to which the economy of Sindh is being destroyed. He demanded from Government of Sindh to immediately open wheat procurement centers in every district of Sindh including Larkana and provide adequate wheat to the farmers along with providing rain