Farmers demands to include tobacco in provincial subjects list

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) ::Local farmers organized a public gathering to urge the Federal government for declaring tobacco production a provincial subject and the price for this season should be fixed Rs5000 per kg. The farmers expressed their displeasure over the construction of housing societies on agriculture lands and asked the government to offer incentives for dairy products, poultry and fish farming sector.

The public gathering was organized by Ittehad Kashtkaran (Farmers) here Tuesday demanding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be allowed to, under the 18th Constitutional amendment, to deal in matters relating to tobacco crop and other provincial subjects.

Chairman Ittehad Kashtkaran, Arif Ali, while addressing the occasion, demanded ban on construction of new housing societies on agriculture land and special incentives for dairy, poultry and fish farming sector.

He also demanded formulation of a insurance policy to address the losses incurred by farmers due to climate change induced natural calamities.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak, MPA, Ahmad Karim Kundi and large number of tobacco growers.

Farmers said that tobacco should be made provincial subject after 18th amendment and rate of the crop should be fixed 500 per kilogram keeping in view the current rate of inflation. They also demanded price of wheat Rs5000 per 50 kilogram and subsidized rates for all the crops being grown in KP.