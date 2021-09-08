Farmers directed to administer injections to livestock against FMD

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Dairy Development on Wednesday directed farmers to administer injections to their cattle against Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) called Muh Khur during autumn

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Dairy Development on Wednesday directed farmers to administer injections to their cattle against Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) called Muh Khur during autumn.

Talking to reporters here, the spokesman said that the disease related to foot and mouth is highly contagious among livestock, including cattle, sheep, buffalos and goats.

The disease can be spread by infected animals easily through contact with contaminated farming equipment, vehicles, clothing, feed, domestic and wild predators.