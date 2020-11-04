Farmers end sit in after successful talk with Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :After successful talks with the Punjab government, the Pakistan Kisan Ittehad on Wednesday announced the end of several days long sit-in on Thokar Niaz Beg here.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Energy Minister Malik Akhtar held talks with representatives of Kisan Ittehad at Committee Room of Energy department. Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ghuman, CCPO Omar Sheikh and other officers were also present on the occasion. Kisan Ittehad was represented by Central Chairman Chaudhry Anwar, Central President Zulfiqar Awan and others.

Raja Basharat said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar had taken historic steps for the betterment of farmers which had not been done before.

"Earlier, farmers were worried about sugarcane crushing and late payments, but our government enacted effective legislation to address such issues," he added.

He said, "Our doors are open to the farmers 24 hours a day and a committee headed by the Secretary Agriculture has been constituted to look into their legitimate demands and make recommendations after reviewing them."He said that in future the problems of farmers would be solved on priority basis.

Earlier, the chairman of Pakistan Ittehad, while announcing the end of the sit-in, said, "We are grateful to the Chief Minister, Law Minister and Energy Minister for listening to us and assuring us that our demands will be met."