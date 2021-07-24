UrduPoint.com
Farmers Express Concern Over Erosion At River Chenab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

Farmers express concern over erosion at river Chenab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Farmers expressed their concern over continuous erosion at River Chenab and demanded of Punjab government to take immediate notice to keep fertile agricultural land safe and secure.

Farmers representatives Rana Amjad, Sajid Qureshi, Aslam and some others stated that erosion at river Chenab was damaging fertile land in different areas including Hajipur, Kothela, Beait Maithai Shah, Sulemanpur, Lalpur and some others.

They demanded of government to construct embankments as early as possible. Similarly, they also appealed for compensations so that they would be able to run their kitchens and also manage education for their kids. They stated that they suffered losses due to erosion.

