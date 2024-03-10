Open Menu

Farmers Express Concern Over Hike In Tariffs Of Gas, Petroleum Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Farmers express concern over hike in tariffs of gas, petroleum products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Kisan board Pakistan President Sardar Zafar Hussain and Secretary Dr Abdul Jabbar Sunday urged the the government to take immediate steps to solve the problems facing farmers.

Talking to the media here, they said that increasing tariffs of gas and petroleum products had resulted in increasing the price of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs.

Kisan Board Pakistan vowed that it would  continue its efforts to highlight the problems facing the farmers and press the government for acceptance of their genuine demands.

