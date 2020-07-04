Farmers express concern over shortage of irrigation water

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Farmers on Saturday expressed their concern over shortage of irrigation water at tale of Mondika village as thousands of fertile acres turned barren due to scarcity of water.

Farmers namely Faiz Ali, Raheem Bakhash, Raheem Bukhash, Jameel ur Rehman, Muzaffargarh Qureshi, Liaqat Malik while talking to APP said that fertile land at tale of Mondika canal was turning barren due to shortage of water.

They said that some influential landlords were allegedly involved in water theft by installing illegal "moga" (water exit point). They demanded of Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen to take notice of the situation and to ensure supply of irrigation water their area.