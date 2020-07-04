UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Express Concern Over Shortage Of Irrigation Water

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Farmers express concern over shortage of irrigation water

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Farmers on Saturday expressed their concern over shortage of irrigation water at tale of Mondika village as thousands of fertile acres turned barren due to scarcity of water.

Farmers namely Faiz Ali, Raheem Bakhash, Raheem Bukhash, Jameel ur Rehman, Muzaffargarh Qureshi, Liaqat Malik while talking to APP said that fertile land at tale of Mondika canal was turning barren due to shortage of water.

They said that some influential landlords were allegedly involved in water theft by installing illegal "moga" (water exit point). They demanded of Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen to take notice of the situation and to ensure supply of irrigation water their area.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

11 hours ago

UAE citizens and residents are now able to travel

11 hours ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

11 hours ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.