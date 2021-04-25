Farmers express concerns over closure of Talery canal for last seven months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Farmers expressed concern over closure of Talery Canal and demanded of government to open the irrigation facility as early as possible.

The canal is under closure for last seven months and the farmers spent huge amounts to manage irrigation to wheat crop through tube-wells, said farmers namely Rana Amjid, Mehr Rashid Naseer, Nawabzada Abdullah, Khalid Bhatti and some others while talking to APP.

They remarked that mango crop was faced with issue of water shortage. They demanded of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to take notice and ensure opening of the Talery canal. Meanwhile, MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan also promised to raise voice in National Assembly over issue of water shortage for Irrigation in South Punjab.