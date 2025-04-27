Open Menu

Farmers Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Farmers express solidarity with armed forces

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, said on Sunday

that civil society and farmers across the country stand united with the armed

forces and are ready for a befitting reply to Indian aggression.

Addressing a press conference, he said: "Pakistan is our homeland and we along with the armed forces will defend it at all costs". He said the farmers of Pakistan were ready to leave their fields and

stand at the border, if needed. "Every farmer is a soldier. We are ready

to fight with our sickles and weapons for our country," he remarked.

Issuing a stern warning to India, Khokhar said, "Modi must remember that we are Muslims and proud Pakistanis. We built this country after sacrificing millions of lives and will not tolerate any aggression.

"

He warned that if India attempted to block Pakistan’s water, the farmers will demolish Indian dams. "Your dams are our target," he added.

Khokhar recalled the attacks on Jaffer Express and the atrocities committed against Muslims in Gujarat, saying Pakistan had shown patience but would not hesitate to retaliate now.

He reminded India of the swift response Pakistan gave during the capture of its pilot Abhinandan, emphasizing

that "patience has now reached its limit, and Modi's government will receive a fitting reply."

Khokhar concluded by reiterating that the farmers stand firmly with the Pakistan Army and are ready to sacrifice everything for the country's defence.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

19 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

20 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

24 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

24 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

24 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan