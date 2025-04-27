Farmers Express Solidarity With Armed Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, said on Sunday
that civil society and farmers across the country stand united with the armed
forces and are ready for a befitting reply to Indian aggression.
Addressing a press conference, he said: "Pakistan is our homeland and we along with the armed forces will defend it at all costs". He said the farmers of Pakistan were ready to leave their fields and
stand at the border, if needed. "Every farmer is a soldier. We are ready
to fight with our sickles and weapons for our country," he remarked.
Issuing a stern warning to India, Khokhar said, "Modi must remember that we are Muslims and proud Pakistanis. We built this country after sacrificing millions of lives and will not tolerate any aggression.
"
He warned that if India attempted to block Pakistan’s water, the farmers will demolish Indian dams. "Your dams are our target," he added.
Khokhar recalled the attacks on Jaffer Express and the atrocities committed against Muslims in Gujarat, saying Pakistan had shown patience but would not hesitate to retaliate now.
He reminded India of the swift response Pakistan gave during the capture of its pilot Abhinandan, emphasizing
that "patience has now reached its limit, and Modi's government will receive a fitting reply."
Khokhar concluded by reiterating that the farmers stand firmly with the Pakistan Army and are ready to sacrifice everything for the country's defence.
