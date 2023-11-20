Farmers face fertiliser shortage, price hike in Bhakkar

Farmers are facing a shortage of fertilisers in Bhakkar and its surrounding areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Farmers are facing a shortage of fertilisers in Bhakkar and its surrounding areas.

Muhammad Atif, a farmer, told APP on Monday that hoarders had created artificial shortages of DAP, urea, Engro and Sona Urea to fleece farmers.

Muhammad Hassan, another farmer, said that the control rate of a DAP 50 kg bag was Rs14,000 but it was selling at Rs15,500. Muhammad Akbar, a resident of Sarai Muhajir, said that hoarders and profiteers had created an artificial shortage of fertilisers and urged the district administration to take stern action against them.