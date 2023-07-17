Farmers Facilitation Centers set up

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

The Punjab government is taking all-out measures for the betterment of the farmers as agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab government is taking all-out measures for the betterment of the farmers as agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab Afzal Nasir said this while reviewing the facilities at Farmers Facilitation Centers. He said with the help of Farmers Facilitation Centers, it has been made easier for farmers to get quality seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, and expert guidance.

The farmers appreciated the farmer-friendly policies of the government at the Farmers Facilitation Center.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Afzal Nasir visited the cotton IPM Exhibition at Fatuwali and reviewed the current status of cotton. Deputy Director of Agriculture Department (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq told that cotton production is expected to remain good. The field teams of the district administration and the agriculture department are working round the clock to guide the farmers. Under the supervision of the Punjab government, a record production of cotton is expected this year.

