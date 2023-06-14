Farmers facilitation centres being established in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Kisan Sahulat Bazaars are being established for the convenience of farmers in the district.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Deputy Director Agriculture Mahr Jafar Imran said action was being taken against those who sold substandard and fake pesticides.

He said fertilizers, seeds and pesticides would be available at discounted rates in the centers.

He said 'Kisan Sahulat Bazars' were being established in seven tehsils of Sargodha district and its main objective was to ensure availability of agricultural products at one place.

He said target of cotton sowing in Sargodha district had been successfully achieved and now the second phase was its better production.

He urged farmers to use quality pesticides and fertilizers as per instructions of theagriculture department.