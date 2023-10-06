Open Menu

Farmers Facing Difficulties To Access Certified, Quality Seed: Dr Iqrar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Farmers are facing difficulties to access certified and quality seed which is one of the major obstacles to increase per acre production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Farmers are facing difficulties to access certified and quality seed which is one of the major obstacles to increase per acre production.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing at the concluding session of 16th training on “Finance, Administration, Management and E-Governance” organized by the Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTSDC) UAF for the officers of Punjab Agriculture Department.

Dr Iqrar said that food insecurity had become a challenge across the globe. "In view of issues like changing climates and water scarcity, we need to develop and promote the varieties that are resistant to the climate changes," he added.

He said that Pakistan was importing edible oil, pulses, soybeans and wheat every year, which was a question mark for an agrarian country.

He said, "Though our scientists are introducing good varieties, but unfortunately, its access to the farmers is limited."

He urged the participants to take all possible measures to address the issues of the farming community for ensuring food security.

He said that the scientists should make continuous efforts about every-day scientific advancement.

Director PTSDC Prof Dr Mahmood A Randhawa said that the training was mandatory for the promotion of agriculture department officers and meant to enhance the skills of the officers with modern tools and trends.

He said that one month training will enable the participants to improve their working and addressing the agricultural issue. He said that more than 75 officers were imparted training in this 16th training.

Director General Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr. Muhammad Akhtar urged the agricultural experts to pace up efforts in order to ensure food security for ever-increasing populations.

He said that the training session would sharpen skills of the officers through interaction with different experts, which would help in devising a strategy to combat agricultural challenges.

Dr Neelum and others also spoke on the occasion.

