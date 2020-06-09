Farmers fears allayed - no increase in taxes on tobacco leaf

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The advance Federal Excise Duty (FED) on tobacco leaf will remain intact for the year 2020-21 at Rs.10, as considering the risk and tax burden of advance FED being passed on to the tobacco growers, the FBR discarded the proposal to increase advance FED from Rs. 10 to Rs.500.

The FBR submitted this information in a meeting chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser who heads the Special Committee on Agricultural Products.

The panel was informed that FBR consulted all the stakeholders on a proposal from the private sector for the fully adjustable tax to be increased from Rs.10 to Rs.500 to indirectly create more revenue for the government, said a press release on Tuesday.

However, after seeing all the evidence, and potential negative impacts on the farmers, the FBR decided that the current regime for advance FED on tobacco leaf will remain unaltered.

The Speaker National Assembly recommended a proposal for additional taxes on cigarettes meant for supporting government financing amidst COIVD-19.

Secondly, the Federal board of Revenue should increase tax on cigarettes and imported tobacco as Pakistan was a signatory to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

He added that Cigarettes and imported tobacco being a luxury good with serious health implications were taxed heavily across the world and in the region and ironically its prices in Pakistan were one of the lowest even during the worst respiratory pandemic ever .

He recommended that FBR should strengthen its enforcement mechanism to prevent tax evasion and smuggling and requested the FBR not to ignore subsistence farmers in stakeholders' consultation processes.

Asad Qaiser stressed that exploitation of the farmers destroyed Pakistan's agriculture sector. He explained that before analyzing tax policy on tobacco crop, it was extremely essential to understand the economic structure of the tobacco growing districts with small landholdings and single cash crop as the source of livelihood.

The tobacco farmers, with little or no bargaining power, become a victim of the race between the large international and local tobacco companies.

He added that farmers toil endlessly in the field but they cannot cherish the fruit of their labor as they continue to face hostile markets and unfriendly policies who rob them of their justified profitability.

He added that good policy dictates to tax the end product in the value chain and for that matter the burden of taxation should be shifted to the end consumer of cigarettes.

The tobacco growers informed the panel that tobacco crop is the livelihood of more than 35,000 households and previous tax policies though intended for the industry badly dented the interest of the farmers through reduced competition and suppressed prices.

They added that policies obsessed with mere numbers without considering its impact on poverty of the farming community may further exacerbate their destressed financial conditions.