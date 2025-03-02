Open Menu

Farmers Festival Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Farmers festival held

Multan Mar 02 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Mar, 2025) A grand farmers’ festival was organized at the Government Pak-German Polytechnic Institute for Agriculture Technology, where agricultural advancements and innovations were showcased.

The event featured stalls from leading organizations, including pesticide and fertilizer companies, agricultural machinery manufacturers, livestock specialists, drone technology providers, Mango Research Institute, Nawaz Sharif University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, veterinary medicine companies, water management firms, solar panel and compressor manufacturers, and several other institutions.

The festival was graced by Brigadier (R) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) as the chief guest, along with Chairperson TEVTA Punjab Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Senior Director General TEVTA Punjab Asif Majeed, CEO Evyol Group Dr. Shafiq Patafi, CEO Sunny Crop Sajjad Hussain Bhutta, CEO Bio Force Zia-ul-Hassan Shad, and other dignitaries from the agricultural and industrial sectors.

During their addresses, the speakers emphasized the importance of adopting modern agricultural practices to enhance productivity and profitability for farmers. They highlighted how technological advancements in agriculture, such as precision farming, drone technology, and improved irrigation systems, can revolutionize the sector.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Evyol Group, Sunny Crop, and Bio Force. These agreements aimed to provide hands-on training opportunities for students, allowing them to gain practical experience in modern agricultural techniques.

The Livestock Department also set up an exhibition featuring high-yield dairy cows and beef cattle to encourage farmers to invest in improved breeds. Additionally, a pet stall attracted visitors with its display of rare breeds of dogs, cats, roosters, pigeons, and other animals.

To further engage the attendees, traditional kabaddi and wrestling competitions were organized, adding an element of entertainment to the event. The festival concluded with a grand feast, where farmers and guests were served traditional cuisine.

The event witnessed massive participation from farmers, who seized the opportunity to interact with agricultural experts, discuss their challenges, and explore innovative solutions to enhance their farming practices.

Recent Stories

Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million ..

Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on buildi ..

Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits

20 minutes ago
 Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat c ..

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

36 minutes ago
 'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

1 hour ago
 Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

15 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

17 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

17 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan