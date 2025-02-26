Farmers’ Festival held at Pak-German Polytechnic Institute for Agriculture Technology

A grand Farmers' Festival was successfully organized at Government Pak-German Polytechnic Institute for Agriculture Technology, Chak 5 Faiz, Multan, where a large number of farmers, agricultural experts, and industry representatives gathered to explore modern farming techniques and technologies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A grand Farmers' Festival was successfully organized at Government Pak-German Polytechnic Institute for Agriculture Technology, Chak 5 Faiz, Multan, where a large number of farmers, agricultural experts, and industry representatives gathered to explore modern farming techniques and technologies.

The festival featured stalls and exhibits from pesticide companies, fertilizer manufacturers, agricultural machinery providers, livestock experts, drone technology specialists, Mango Research Institute, Nawaz Sharif University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, veterinary medicine suppliers, water management firms, and solar energy companies. These organizations showcased their latest innovations to help farmers enhance productivity and efficiency in their agricultural practices.

The event was graced by Chairperson TEVTA Punjab, Senior Director General Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, and various company executives, who actively engaged with the farmers. The chief guest, Brigadier (Retd.) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Chairperson TEVTA Punjab Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Senior Director General TEVTA Punjab Asif Majeed, CEO of Evyol Group, Dr. Shafiq Patafi, CEO of Sunny Crop, Sajad Hussain Bhutta, CEO of Bioforce, and Project Director Zia-ul-Hassan Shad, addressed the farmers and emphasized the importance of adopting modern agricultural techniques to maximize crop yields and efficiency.

During the event, Evyol Group, Sunny Crop, and Bioforce signed an MOU, pledging their support for students in practical agricultural training programs, which will help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world farming applications.

The Livestock Department also played a key role by showcasing high-yield dairy cows, meat-producing bulls, and pet animals, including rare breeds of dogs, cats, roosters, pigeons, and other livestock. These exhibits provided valuable insights to farmers on animal husbandry and breed selection.

To further engage the attendees, the festival featured traditional sports competitions, including kabaddi and wrestling, which were met with great enthusiasm. The event concluded with a grand feast, leaving a lasting impression on all participants.

Farmers expressed their appreciation for the initiative, stating that such events provide them with an opportunity to learn new agricultural techniques, network with experts, and explore innovative farming solutions. The organizers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing such educational and awareness programs in the future.