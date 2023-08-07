Farmers following IPM model getting good cotton production, says secretary agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Monday that farmers who were following Integrated Pest Management (IPM) technology were getting significantly good production results from their cotton crop.

Presiding over a meeting at agriculture secretariat Multan, he ordered officials to compile error-free data of IPM demonstration plots in Punjab so as to finalize best crop management strategy to benefit farmers.

He appreciated director IPM for his contributions adding that the crop-friendly pests being nurtured in biological laboratories and their on time supply to cotton fields helped a lot in controlling enemy pests.

He said, the pesticides with proven results should be applied but only when incidence of enemy pests reach economic threshold level (ETL) and this spray should be followed by biopesticides spray after 3-4 days.

Officials informed secretary agriculture south Punjab that IPM model was being advocated by Punjab government at a large scale. They said that 260 IPM demonstration plots, spread over 1620 acres, were developed across Punjab and experts were paying visits regularly for better crop management.

It was informed that early picking of cotton was yielding seed cotton (Phutti) at the rate of over 20 Maunds per acre while 2-3 sprays of pesticides, on average, were applied. Very low number of hot spots of white fly, Thrips, and Aphid were noticed, however, IPM model was being followed to counter these pests.