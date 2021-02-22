Farmers for arresting agri-input cost

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar urged upon government to reduce prices of agricultural inputs and come up with farmers friendly policies.

During a meeting with farmers at residence of General Secretary PKI Rana Shimshad at Langar-Saraey area, he said the cost of production increased manifold and the peasants were unable to manage costly fertilizers, pesticides and fuel for their crops .

He added that the farmers were unable to run kitchen. Government should take notice of agriculture and come up with farmers friendly policies.

Khalid Khokhar stated that the farmers would hold protest with tractors at district level. Khokhar also condemned registration of FIR against farmers in Pakpattan.