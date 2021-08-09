Provincial minister for agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said that incumbent government's farmers friendly policies were yielding record production of different crops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :

He said this in a prize distribution ceremony held in Lodhran. Farmers were given prizes for gaining maximum per acre production of wheat. The minister remarked that eight percent increased was noticed in production of wheat, 28 % in rice and 31 % in sugarcane. Similarly, the farmers were ensured payments timely against their produced due to effective monitoring by the government.

Punjab government also earmarked separate budget Rs 11 billion for uplift of agriculture sector in South Punjab. Jehanian added that the government also introduced Kisan Card with an objective to provide benefit of subsidies and other sorts of relief to farmers directly.

Now, the farmers could obtain subsidy by using ATMs. He hoped that Kisan Card would help improving financial status of the farmers. Initially, one million farmers would be facilitated under Kisan Card scheme.

The incumbent government was also offering interest free loans for "Rabi and Khareef" crops. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel also spoke and stated provision of prizes to farmers on bumper production would encourage their moral and potential. The healthy competitions would help increase per acre production. About prizes, Muhammad Boota remained at top with 60.92 maund per acre wheat. Similarly, Muhammad Shabbir secured second position by achieving 57.25 maund/acre production. The provincial minister distributed cheques amongst the winners.

On this occasion, scores of farmers and assistant director agriculture Abdul Samad were also present.