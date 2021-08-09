UrduPoint.com

Farmer's Friendly Policies Ensure Record Production Of Crops: Agriculture Minister

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

Farmer's friendly policies ensure record production of crops: Agriculture Minister

Provincial minister for agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said that incumbent government's farmers friendly policies were yielding record production of different crops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial minister for agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said that incumbent government's farmers friendly policies were yielding record production of different crops.

He said this in a prize distribution ceremony held in Lodhran. Farmers were given prizes for gaining maximum per acre production of wheat. The minister remarked that eight percent increased was noticed in production of wheat, 28 % in rice and 31 % in sugarcane. Similarly, the farmers were ensured payments timely against their produced due to effective monitoring by the government.

Punjab government also earmarked separate budget Rs 11 billion for uplift of agriculture sector in South Punjab. Jehanian added that the government also introduced Kisan Card with an objective to provide benefit of subsidies and other sorts of relief to farmers directly.

Now, the farmers could obtain subsidy by using ATMs. He hoped that Kisan Card would help improving financial status of the farmers. Initially, one million farmers would be facilitated under Kisan Card scheme.

The incumbent government was also offering interest free loans for "Rabi and Khareef" crops. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel also spoke and stated provision of prizes to farmers on bumper production would encourage their moral and potential. The healthy competitions would help increase per acre production. About prizes, Muhammad Boota remained at top with 60.92 maund per acre wheat. Similarly, Muhammad Shabbir secured second position by achieving 57.25 maund/acre production. The provincial minister distributed cheques amongst the winners.

On this occasion, scores of farmers and assistant director agriculture Abdul Samad were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Budget Agriculture Lodhran Moral Government Wheat Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

35 minutes ago
 People urged to vaccinate themselves against Coron ..

People urged to vaccinate themselves against Corona

18 seconds ago
 AJK Election Commission issues schedule for electi ..

AJK Election Commission issues schedule for elections of 4 Kashmir Council membe ..

19 seconds ago
 Bipartisan Congress Members Press Pentagon for Inf ..

Bipartisan Congress Members Press Pentagon for Information on Kenya Terror Attac ..

22 seconds ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order Imposing New Belarus S ..

Biden Signs Executive Order Imposing New Belarus Sanctions- White House

24 seconds ago
 Rescue-1122 releases rescue plan for Muharramul Ha ..

Rescue-1122 releases rescue plan for Muharramul Haram

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.