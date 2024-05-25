Open Menu

Farmers Gather For Knowledge Sharing In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Rehman Saeed Khattak, Inspector of Agriculture, Gumbat Circle on Saturday coordinated a successful field day at Mudassar Khan's Hujra, under the guidance of Dr Shakirullah Marwat, District Director of Agriculture Department, Extension Division, Kohat

Local farmers, people from different walks of life gathered for the event, where they received valuable guidance from experts on managing competing crops and readying land for maize planting.

During the interactive workshop, enhancing agricultural productivity and promoting sustainable farming practices in the area were the main topics to be discussed.

APP/azq/378

