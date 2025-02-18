Farmers' Gathering Focuses On Better Wheat Production
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A big farmers' gathering was organised by the Department of Agriculture Extension, Sialkot district, at village Partan-wali, Union Council Vario, regarding better wheat production.
The program was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan, officers of the Department of Agriculture and others. Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan gave a detailed briefing about wheat cultivation and various schemes and subsidies issued by the Department of Agriculture for farmers.
He also told the farmers about wheat production competitions, Kissan Card, Green Tractor Scheme.
He provided information about irrigation in view of the recent dry season. He made recommendations to the District Officers of the Department of Agriculture Pest Warning regarding research on biopesticides and the use of biopesticides against pests and diseases in crops.
A large number of farmers participated and appreciated the efforts of the Agriculture Department.
