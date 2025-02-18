Open Menu

Farmers' Gathering Focuses On Better Wheat Production

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Farmers' gathering focuses on better wheat production

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A big farmers' gathering was organised by the Department of Agriculture Extension, Sialkot district, at village Partan-wali, Union Council Vario, regarding better wheat production.

The program was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan, officers of the Department of Agriculture and others. Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan gave a detailed briefing about wheat cultivation and various schemes and subsidies issued by the Department of Agriculture for farmers.

He also told the farmers about wheat production competitions, Kissan Card, Green Tractor Scheme.

He provided information about irrigation in view of the recent dry season. He made recommendations to the District Officers of the Department of Agriculture Pest Warning regarding research on biopesticides and the use of biopesticides against pests and diseases in crops.

A large number of farmers participated and appreciated the efforts of the Agriculture Department.

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025

37 seconds ago
 Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial o ..

Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..

23 minutes ago
 SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

31 minutes ago
 Investigation report unveils harrowing details in ..

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case

44 minutes ago
 FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

1 hour ago
 TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

1 hour ago
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

1 hour ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

2 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

2 hours ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan