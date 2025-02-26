Farmers Gathering Held In Sambrial
Published February 26, 2025
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A mega gathering of farmers was organised in Sambrial under the supervision of
the agriculture department regarding the wheat crop.
Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot Dr Rana Qurban Ali Khan, Assistant
Director Agriculture Department Sambrial Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Warraich, Field Officer
Muhammad Zeeshan Goraya, Assistant Director Agriculture Water Management
Department Najam Shahrukh, Field Assistant Amjad Farooqi and a large number
of farmers attended the event.
The deputy director briefed the farmers in detail about the ongoing projects of the
agriculture department, highlighted the benefits of Kissan Card and the procedure
for applying for Kissan Card.
Assistant Director Shahrukh informed the farmers about the ongoing projects,
including solar scheme, drip and sprinkler irrigation system subsidy.
