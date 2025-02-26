Open Menu

Farmers Gathering Held In Sambrial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Farmers gathering held in Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A mega gathering of farmers was organised in Sambrial under the supervision of

the agriculture department regarding the wheat crop.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot Dr Rana Qurban Ali Khan, Assistant

Director Agriculture Department Sambrial Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Warraich, Field Officer

Muhammad Zeeshan Goraya, Assistant Director Agriculture Water Management

Department Najam Shahrukh, Field Assistant Amjad Farooqi and a large number

of farmers attended the event.

The deputy director briefed the farmers in detail about the ongoing projects of the

agriculture department, highlighted the benefits of Kissan Card and the procedure

for applying for Kissan Card.

Assistant Director Shahrukh informed the farmers about the ongoing projects,

including solar scheme, drip and sprinkler irrigation system subsidy.

Recent Stories

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

45 minutes ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

1 hour ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

5 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

11 hours ago
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

12 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

13 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

13 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

13 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan