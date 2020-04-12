UrduPoint.com
Farmers Get Financial Assistance Under Katra Bachao Scheme

Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::The livestock department has so far given cheques of financial assistance worth Rs14.6 million to farmers under Katra Farba/Katra Bachao (fatten calf/save calf) scheme in the division.

Director Livestock Dr Mehmood Akhtar said on Sunday that cheques of Rs 2.

5 million were distributed among Katra Farba farmers and Rs 2.8 million among farmers of Katra Bachao in Jhang district.

Similarly, Rs 2.881 million were given away to farmers of Katra Farba in Chiniot district, whereas, Rs.2.1 million were provided to farmers of Katra Bachao and Rs 4.4 million to farmers of Katra Farba scheme in Faisalabad district, he added.

