Farmers get green tractors’ keys in Vehari under CM’s initiative

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Elected representatives and Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer on Tuesday distributed keys of tractors among farmers, already filtered out and listed among successful contenders for Green Tractors at subsidized rates under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s revolutionary farm mechanization initiative.

A simple but impressive ceremony was held at the Zila Council hall with over a dozen green tractors parked outside. Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer, MNA Mrs. Tehmina Daultana, MPAs Mian Saqib Khursheed, and Chaudhry Muhammad Yousuf Kasailia, assistant commissioner Ghazala Kanwal, deputy director agriculture extension Multan Chaudhry Shahzad Sabir, and deputy director agriculture extension Vehari Rana Muhammad Arif, distributed tractor keys among farmers.

Chairmen of different union councils, notable political leaders, tractor dealers Chaudhry Sarwar, Chaudhry Haseeb Sarwar, Qaisar Alvi, Zaman Alvi, progressive growers Muhammad Abbas and others were present.

Imrana Tauqeer recounted a long list of relief initiatives of the Punjab government targeting farmers including Green Tractors, Kissan Cards, livestock cards and others and said that such revolutionary steps can help agriculture sector in Punjab get a boost vitally needed to enhance productivity and improve farmers’ financial standing.

She said comparatively higher numbers of Vehari farmers were being given tractors at subsidized prices.

MNA Mrs Tahmina Daultana said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was committed to decorating Punjab agriculture landscape with modern mechanization technological advancements and the promise of green tractors was a part of this initiative that stands fulfilled now.

MPA Mian Saqib Khursheed disclosed that farmers who have cultivated wheat on 25 acres or more would get free tractors through a process of draw while those with less than 25 acre wheat area would get free laser land levelers.

MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Yousuf Kasailia hailed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for initiating a number of revolutionary schemes to benefit the farming community including green tractors, laser land levelers, Kissan Cards, Livestock cards and solar panels during a short span of time.

Deputy director agriculture Rana Muhammad Arif said that the whole process of Green Tractor scheme was conducted online in a transparent manner. Farmers including Haji Tufail received the tractor keys at the end of the ceremony.