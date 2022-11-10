UrduPoint.com

Farmers Getting Seeds On Subsidized Rates

Published November 10, 2022

Farmers getting seeds on subsidized rates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Government has its focus on the promotion of agriculture sector, knowing fully well that it is the back bone of economy,said Director Agriculture Sargodha Muhammad Shahid.

While talking to APP here on Thursday,he said that the government was providing approved seed varieties including Markaz-19, Urooj-22, Baraani-17, Pakistan-13, Fateh Jang-16, Ehsan-16, and MA-21 at subsidized rate of Rs 1200 per acre.

Muhammad Shahid informed that wheat sowing in rain fed areas started from November 1 as it was the most suitable time adding that farmers should complete the sowing till November 20 to get optimum yield.

The director stressed upon the growers to use seeds having germination strength not below 85 percent at the rate of 40-50 kilogram per acre. The seeds should be treated with some anti-fungus pesticide after consulting local officials.

He suggested that fields should be ploughed twice before sowing and traditional land-leveler (Suhaga) should be used to level the fields and remove weeds."It would help bring moist soil to the surface. Sowing should be done by drill machine", the official added.

He recommended that owners of wheat fields in low-rain areas like, Mianwali and Khushaab should use urea at the time of sowing.

