Farmers Given Advice For Canola Cultivation From September

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts have advised growers to prepare their lands for cultivation of canola from September.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Saturday that September was the most suitable month for canola cultivation. However, its sowing should be completed before October 20 to get maximum yield.

He said that canola was a cashable crop and it would play a dynamic role in mitigating financial sufferings of the growers due to its high value in the market. Therefore, the farmers should cultivate canola crop at maximum space of their lands by using seed of approved canola varieties including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the Agriculture Department during office timing, he added.

