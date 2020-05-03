Farmers hail reduction in petroleum price

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Farmers hailed remarkable reduction in the prices of petroleum products and stated that it would surely help for the improvement of agriculture sector.

Farmers namely Lalique Shiekhana, Zafar Mahay, Malik Ahmed Nawaz , Chaudhary Khalid Aaraen and some others while talking to APP stated that the reduction in prices of diesel would facilitate farmers.

It would reduce many expenses on cultivation of crops. They expressed that the oil prices were also main hurdle in way of promotion of agriculture sectors. The farmers have to borrow amounts for running tractors in field. It will decrease ploughing charges. The savings from diesel would be spent on some other needed inputs.

About petrol prices, they stated that government should shift benefits of petroleum to masses by keeping check on prices of daily used items.